Warner Music Group says it is suspending operations in Russia

March 10 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group said Thursday it is suspending operations in Russia, including its investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities and manufacturing of all physical products.

It joins Sony Music and Universal Music Group in similar actions, as they called for an end to violence in Ukraine.

"We will continue to fulfill our agreed upon obligations to our people, artists, and songwriters as best we can as the situation unfolds," Warner Music said in a statement. "We remain committed to supporting the humanitarian relief efforts in the region."

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski)

