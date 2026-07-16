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Warner Music Group Renews Partnership With NetEase Cloud Music

July 16, 2026 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Warner Music Group, a multinational entertainment and record label company, announced the renewal of licensing agreement with NetEase Cloud Music Inc. (9899.HK), an interactive music streaming service provider in China.

The renewed agreement aims to deepen the long-standing partnership between the two companies, multiplying opportunities in China for Warner's artists and songwriters and offering NetEase Cloud Music's highly engaged user base new and enhanced ways of engaging with their music.

Also, the partnership will focus on multimedia content collaboration beyond audio streaming.

NetEase's stock closed trading at HKD119.50, up 2.14 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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