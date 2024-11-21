News & Insights

Markets
WMG

Warner Music Group Q4 Profit Tumbles, Misses Estimates: Revenues Top

November 21, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) reported Thursday that net income attributable to Warner for the fourth quarter tumbled to $41 million or $0.08 per share from $152 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion from $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Last week, the Company's board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.