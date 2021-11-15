Markets
WMG

Warner Music Group Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 22.2% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) said it delivered double-digit growth in adjusted OIBDA and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. Revenue was up 22.2%, or up 20.8% in constant currency. The company said the revenue increase in the quarter was driven by strong digital revenue growth of 19.0%, or 17.5% in constant currency, across Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Digital revenue represented 67.3% of total revenue in the quarter, compared to 69.1%, a year ago.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income was $69 million compared to $20 million, last year. Adjusted OIBDA increased 25.3% to $218 million.

Fourth-quarter profit per share was $0.05 compared to breakeven per share, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit to company was $28 million compared to a loss of $1 million. Revenue increased to $1.38 billion from $1.13 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.35 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular