Warner Music Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.18 per Share

Warner Music Group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable March 4, 2025.

Warner Music Group Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on March 4, 2025, to stockholders of record by February 24, 2025. The company, known for its extensive history and influence in the music industry, houses renowned labels such as Atlantic and Elektra, and boasts a significant music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the intention to pay dividends and notes potential risks that could affect actual results. Additional company information and SEC filings can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Warner Music Group declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payout can enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors looking for dividend-paying stocks.

The scheduled payment date of March 4, 2025, provides clarity and allows shareholders to plan accordingly, reflecting good corporate governance practices.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may indicate limited cash flow for reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern some investors about the company's long-term strategic outlook.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements along with a disclaimer about risks and uncertainties may signal underlying volatility or instability in future performance, potentially unsettling to investors.

The reliance on various SEC filings for more information about risks could imply that essential details are not fully disclosed within the press release itself, which may lead to concerns about transparency and investor awareness.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Warner Music Group?

Warner Music Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

How can investors receive updates from Warner Music Group?

Investors can receive updates by enrolling their email address for alerts through the Warner Music Group investor relations webpage.

Where can I find more information about Warner Music Group?

More information about Warner Music Group is available on their official website at www.wmg.com and through their SEC filings.

What is the history of Warner Music Group?

Warner Music Group has a legacy extending over 200 years, housing iconic labels and one of the leading music publishers.

$WMG Insider Trading Activity

$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAX LOUSADA (CEO, Recorded Music) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 934,467 shares for an estimated $26,238,536 .

. LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600

$WMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on WMG’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.







About Warner Music Group







With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies that are moving culture across the globe. At the core of WMG’s Recorded Music division are four of the most iconic companies in history: Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone and Warner Records. They are joined by renowned labels such as TenThousand Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. Warner Chappell Music - which traces its origins back to the founding of Chappell & Company in 1811 - is one of the world’s leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights spanning every musical genre from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.





This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations as to the intention to pay regular quarterly dividends. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. More information about Warner Music Group and other risks related to Warner Music Group are detailed in Warner Music Group’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Warner Music Group does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking statements.





Warner Music Group maintains an Internet site at





www.wmg.com





. Warner Music Group uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Warner Music Group is routinely posted on and accessible at





http://investors.wmg.com





. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Warner Music Group by enrolling your email address through the “email alerts” section at





http://investors.wmg.com





. Warner Music Group’s website and the information posted on it or connected to it shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this communication.





Additional factors that may affect future results and conditions are described in Warner Music Group’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at Warner Music Group’s website at www.wmg.com.





SOURCE: WMG





Media Contact:





James Steven







James.Steven@wmg.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Kareem Chin







Kareem.Chin@wmg.com





