Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.57, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMG was $43.57, representing a -13.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.23 and a 59.54% increase over the 52 week low of $27.31.

WMG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Walt Disney Company (DIS). WMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 50.72%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wmg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.