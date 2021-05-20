Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.12, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMG was $34.12, representing a -13.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.61 and a 33.23% increase over the 52 week low of $25.61.

WMG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). WMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports WMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 208.31%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

