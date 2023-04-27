Warner Music Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WMG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.36, changing hands as low as $30.00 per share. Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $38.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.99.

