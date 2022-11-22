Warner Music Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WMG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.55, changing hands as high as $31.69 per share. Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $44.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.98.

