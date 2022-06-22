US Markets
WMG

Warner Music CEO to step down next year - WSJ

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Media company Warner Music Group's chief executive officer, Steve Cooper, will leave the company next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an email to employees.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

