Warner Music CEO to step down next year - WSJ

June 22 (Reuters) - Media company Warner Music Group's WMG.O chief executive officer, Steve Cooper, will leave the company next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an email to employees.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

