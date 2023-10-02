Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced the return of HBO’s well-known podcast, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which returned on Sep 29, continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists and its signature New Rules. The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.



In the upcoming episode, there will be a one-on-one interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, who is currently seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.



The panel discussion for this week includes Sam Harris, the host of the Making Sense podcast, and Mary Katharine Ham, the co-host of the Getting Hammered podcast. Another panelist is the author of End of Discussion: How The Left's Outrage Industry Suppresses Debate, Influences Voters, and Diminishes Freedom (and Enjoyment) in America.



Bill Maher headlined his inaugural special on the network back in 1989 and has been the featured star in a total of 12 solo specials on HBO to date.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

WBD’s Recent Podcasts to Fend Off Competitors

Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent podcasts like Succession, Last Call and The Last Of Us have been received well by subscribers. It is expected to give tough competition to giants like Spotify SPOT, Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOGL.



Spotify, being one of the most popular platforms for podcasts, is a specialist in this market. It is mostly based on exclusive stories from artists and creators as well as insights on culture and community. Its recent podcasts include Discover This, Mic Check and For The Record.



Apple Podcasts is an audio streaming service and media player application developed by Apple for playing podcasts. It is well known as it comes pre-installed with all the apple products. Its recent podcasts include weekly podcasts from The Economic times, money control and Finshots.



Google Podcasts is a podcast application developed by Google, which was released on Jun 18, 2018, for Android devices. It is set to be shifted to YouTube in the upcoming year. Its top podcasts include Stuff You Should Know, 3 Things and The Daily.



HBO podcasts offer listeners the chance to further immerse themselves in the worlds created by HBO shows. Whether it's delving into the creative process, exploring theories, finding answers, or listening to insights from cast and crew members about their journeys, these HBO podcasts serve as ideal companions for fans who crave more from their favorite HBO series.



This is expected to boost the company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers and revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 total DTC subscribers is pegged at 96,562, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.94 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.