Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Returns

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD recently announced that the second season of the HBO Original drama series, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, is set to premiere on Jun 16. The series will be available on HBO and Max.



Westeros faces the threat of a brutal civil war as the Green and Black Councils fight for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. Each side claims rightful ownership of the Iron Throne, which is depicted in separate but complementary halves of the Green and Black trailers.



Returning cast members for season two include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.



New additions to the season two cast include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.



The creative team behind season two includes co-creator/executive producer, George R.R. Martin, and co-creator/showrunner/executive producer, Ryan Condal. Other executive producers are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

Upcoming HBO Originals to Aid DTC Subscriber Growth

HBO is renowned for its reputation for delivering high-quality television and it continues to do so with new and returning series in 2024. In the previous year, HBO bid farewell to several of its beloved and acclaimed shows. Both Succession and Barry wrapped up after their fourth seasons, while His Dark Materials came for a third season.



Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO has announced an impressive lineup of original content, which is expected to attract a lot of attention from viewers. This lineup includes series like The Sympathizer and Hacks Season 3, which are set to release on Apr 14 and May 2, respectively. Another series named Industry Season 3 is set to release in summer 2024.



HBO’s upcoming original content is expected to aid DTC subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 DTC subscribers is pegged at 103.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.47 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.37%.



WBD faces stiff competition from Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN Prime.



Netflix is a popular American streaming service that offers subscription-based access to a wide range of movies and TV shows. Available in multiple languages worldwide, NFLX is expected to continue investing heavily in creating new content due to its leading position in the global streaming industry. Its upcoming content includes titles like Crooks (Season 1), Ripley (Limited Series) and Parasyte: The Grey.



Disney+ is a streaming service of DIS where users can subscribe to watch movies and TV shows online. Disney+ mainly offers movies and TV series made by Walt Disney Studios and Disney Television Studios. Its upcoming series are Iwájú, Bluey (Season 3) and Firebuds (Season 2).



Amazon Prime Video offers both subscription-based access and rental options for movies and TV shows. Users can subscribe to Prime Video on their own or as part of Amazon's Prime membership. It is preparing to launch promising projects, such as Fallout (Season 1), Them: The Scare (Season 2) and Outer Range (Season 2), to attract new subscribers.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.