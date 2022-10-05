Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) HBO Max Reveals Halloween Lineup

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD-owned streaming service, HBO Max is celebrating Halloween with a special interactive page to help guide viewers to specially curated collections of the best horror the streamer has to offer and much more.



HBO Max will launch its House of Halloween spotlight page on Oct 1, bringing an interactive Halloween experience to fans all month long. This spotlight page will also include frights for all ages, costume ideas, animated episodes and more.



As for the interactive element, House of Halloween will feature an interactive tarot card element to help fans pick their next title to stream. Fans can click on one of the six tarot cards on the screen, which will then lead them to a recommended title based on the card. The Fool reveals a horror comedy title, The Magician reveals a fantasy/magic title, The Devil reveals a demon/possession-themed title, The Executioner reveals a slasher title, The Lovers reveals a romance-related title, and The Creature reveals a creature feature.



Last year's edition of the Halloween page featured a trio of doors labeled "Not Scary," "Scary," and "Very Scary," allowing subscribers to choose their viewing adventure.



HBO Max has also released a list of many of the titles that will be available on the spotlight page, including the Final Destination, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Conjuring franchises. Classic films such as The Omen and Young Frankenstein are also included in the mix.



Recent limited series such as HBO’s The Baby and culturally iconic ones like True Blood is also part of the interactive page. Select Halloween episodes from the series, including South Park, Looney Tunes, The Middle, and Courage the Cowardly Dog, will also be featured in the collections.

Stiff Competition in the Streaming Space Dampens Prospects

The streaming service faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix NFLX, Disney’s DIS Disney+, Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount+.



At this year’s Emmy, Netflix won 26 awards but trailed HBO Max, which won 37. Apple TV+ won a total of seven awards, while both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video won six each.



Netflix and Disney+ are set to bring a cheaper ad-supported tier to attract new users. Apple TV+, at a much affordable $4.99, is benefiting from quality content with its strong portfolio of original shows and movies. Its upcoming original movies include The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron, Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence and Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.



Apple TV+ has been signing deals with the likes of Maya Rudolph's production company, Animal Pictures, Scott Free Productions, Appian Way, Sikelia Productions and Green Door Pictures to build its content portfolio.



Nonetheless, HBO Max has been boosting efforts to expand its streaming content to attract subscribers. This October, the company is slated to showcase the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus (10/30). The second installment is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over a week.



The month also brings season three of Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler (10/6). Fixer Upper: The Castle (10/14), the highly-anticipated new project from Chip and Joanna Gaines, will debut concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+. Other shows lined up for October include The Vow, Part Two (10/17), Wahl Street (10/6), Avenue 5 (10/10), Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. (10/1) and Batwheels (10/18), among others.



