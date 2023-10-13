Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Unveils MotorTrend VELOZ Channel

Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD MotorTrend Group has introduced its first Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, MotorTrend VELOZ TV. The channel was established in response to the increasing demand for MotorTrend's high-quality automotive content among Spanish-speaking audiences.



The initial lineup includes 12 series, such as Shorty’s Dream Shop, featuring the first majority Latino cast from MotorTrend, as well as popular shows like Inside West Coast Customs, Iron Resurrection, JDM Legends, Junkyard Empire and Unique Rides.



MotorTrend VELOZ TV has been made accessible to viewers in the United States through ViX, the foremost Spanish-language streaming platform owned by TelevisaUnivision. In the near future, MotorTrend Group plans to unveil its plans for extending the availability of MotorTrend VELOZ TV to a diverse array of partners.



ViX provides more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and over 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. MotorTrend VELOZ TV will introduce numerous dubbed series to the existing FAST TV lineup of MotorTrend, further expanding the world's most extensive collection of premium automotive content.

MotorTrend Group’s Recent Partnerships to Aid Subscriber Growth

MotorTrend has expanded its platform collaborations in 2023 and the growth of MotorTrend FAST TV has further solidified its position as the primary choice for viewers who are enthusiastic about high-quality and no-cost automotive content. In the months ahead, the company intends to reveal more significant platforms for MotorTrend FAST TV.



MotorTrend has entered into some notable partnerships with Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Roku ROKU. These partnerships are expected to aid subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s 2023 total direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers is pegged at 96,462, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.91 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.94%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 5.9% due to steady growth in DTC subscribers and revenues in the previous quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company’s strategic partnership with Google TV enables users to easily access MotorTrend's extensive collection of premium automotive programming through the Google TV Live tab. Given the substantial number of active devices on Google TV and Chromecast platforms, this collaboration significantly extends the reach of MotorTrend FAST TV, making it accessible to a larger and more diverse audience than ever before.



The subsidiary of WBD has partnered with Amazon Freevee, a streaming video service that offers a vast collection of premium movies and TV shows, including originals and ad-supported channels. This new FAST channel enables automotive enthusiasts in the U.K. to stream MotorTrend's comprehensive assortment of top-quality automotive content on Amazon Freevee. Users can access this channel through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.



MotorTrend’s FAST Channel has been added to The Roku Channel through a partnership between these two companies. These companies recently unveiled the collaborative effort in producing Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew. This new season of the series will be presented on The Roku Channel as a Roku and MotorTrend Original series.

