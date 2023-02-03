Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to Bring Rick & Morty on Disc

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced that it is bringing season 6 of Rick & Morty for purchase on Steelbook Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD to both online and in-store major retailers. This will be available from Mar 28 in the United States and April 4 in Canada.



In addition to this, with the ongoing trend of streaming platforms, the show has also been made purchasable on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.???In countries like India, the show can be streamed on Netflix as well.



This American adult animated science-fiction sitcom that was released on Adult Swim channel on Sep 4 last year had captured substantial viewership, as Adult Swim revealed that it was the second most-watched non-sports program of the evening. HBO Max too ranked the series as one of the top series, both domestically and globally.



Thus it is expected that making this expansion of Rick & Morty available to users in different formats will help Warner Bros. Discovery attract an audience on a larger scale and boost its sales.

Restructuring of Cartoon Channels Could Add to WBD’s Growth

With the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, the company has been undergoing a lot of restructuring in business divisions to simplify them and boost growth in a constructed manner.



To achieve this, various cartoon channels also underwent a transformation, like the very renowned Cartoon Network Studios, which was announced to be merged with Warner Bros Animations.



Though this news had initially upset the fans, the company reconfirmed that Cartoon Network Studios would continue making content for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and HBO Max.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

To support this, the company released its slate of cartoons on Adult Swim for 2023 that included Rick and Morty, YOLO: Silver Destiny, The Eric Andre Show, Teenage Euthanasia, FLCL Grunge and FLCL Shoegaze.



It is expected that these new seasons of the already cherished cartoons would help Warner Bros. Discovery retain its audience amid the chaos of restructuring.



However, these restructuring decisions have cost the company a lot, as it stands on a heavy debt of $50 billion. It is expected that its revenues could also be hurt in the coming quarters due to the slowdown in the advertising market, which forms 20% of its total revenues. This could make it difficult for Warner Bros. Discovery to deleverage itself.



This has led to a decline in its share price by 44.6% year over year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which fell 18.6% in the same time frame.

Zack Rank & Stocks to Consider

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Manchester United MANU, Stride LRN and BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Shares of Manchester United have gained 64.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 1 cent, which has been constant over the past 30 days.



Shares of Stride have gained 19.4% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated at $1.08 per share, which increased by 13.6% over the past 30 days.



Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club have increased 22.2% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated at 84 cents per share, which has been constant over the past month.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.