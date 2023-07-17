Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $12.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 3.13% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, down 245.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.55 billion, up 7.35% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -265.22% and +27.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.