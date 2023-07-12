Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $13.16, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 3.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, down 245.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.55 billion, up 7.35% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -265.22% and +27.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

