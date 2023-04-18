Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $14.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 2.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.7 billion, up 238.58% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $43.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +163.04% and +28.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.02% higher within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

Meanwhile, WBD's PEG ratio is currently 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

