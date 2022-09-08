Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $12.54, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 3.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 61.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.86 billion, up 244.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $35.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.5% and +188.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.86% lower within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.08, which means Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WBD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



