Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $15.31, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 21.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.03 billion, up 245.97% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.88% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Warner Bros. Discovery has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.

It is also worth noting that WBD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.