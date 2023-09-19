Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $11.64, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 123.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.08 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $41.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -313.04% and +24.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

