Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $8.85, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's shares have seen a decrease of 7.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of Warner Bros. Discovery will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 227.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.21 billion, down 4.59% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $41.47 billion, indicating changes of +73.44% and +0.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 20.78% downward. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.