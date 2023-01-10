Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Signs New Deal With Greg Berlanti

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD recently announced that it has signed a new deal with the renowned American screenwriter and director, Greg Berlanti to develop new television programming that will be released on all platforms of Warner Bros. Discovery like streaming, cable and broadcasting networks.



Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions has produced or created more than 40 shows in the last 20 years, with more than 1,300 hours of television for Warner. Bros Discovery. Its characters such as The Flash, Superman, Green Arrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, which are now on CW Networks, have been highly appreciated and cherished by fans.



In addition to its current slate of shows on HBO Max that includes Doom Patrol, Titans and The Flight Attendant, Berlanti Productions is producing the HBO series The Girls on the Bus, which will star Melissa Benoist and Tala Ashe and also Green Lantern.



Greg’s prolific and powerful storytelling is expected to continue to provide the audience with engaging content and boost viewership on various platforms of Warner Bros. Discovery.

HBO Max Boosts Its Slate of Content

After a messy merger of Warner Media and Discovery where the company had to cut down costs on HBO max and also restructure the streaming service, the company has finally started to focus on upgrading its content library.



Barry, a dark comedy-drama series along with the award-winning black comedy-drama, Succession is scheduled to return on HBO Max in spring 2023 for its fourth season.



Perry Mason, whose character is one of the most popular fictional criminal attorneys based on the writings of author Erle Stanley Gardner, is returning on HBO with its second season after a two-year hiatus. Per Deadline, season one recorded 1.7 million total viewers, marking the strongest debut night of any series on HBO. Season 2 could also witness the same craze among fans and break records.



Besides bringing sequels of already renowned series and retaining existing viewers, HBO is also expanding its pipeline with some additional content that could draw new users as well.



The Idol, which is an upcoming drama TV series created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, The White House Plumbers that depicts political drama miniseries, which is loosely based on Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s 2007 book Integrity and The Last of Us that brings in a post-apocalyptic drama TV series based on the 2013 video game of the same name are some of them.



These wide ranges of upcoming content on HBO could bolster its top line and win back the trust and confidence of its viewers.



However, it is uncertain if these movies and series could perform well enough to shoulder the burden of the heavy debt of Warner Bros. Discovery, which currently stands at $50 billion. And in case they fail to make a hit and are not supported by the audience, they could probably just act as a nail in the coffin for the highly leveraged company.



Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery are down 59.5% year over year against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which fell 30.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are American Public Education APEI, Deckers Outdoor DECK and Liberty Global LBTYA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



American Public Education’s share price fell 41.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 13 cents, constant over the past 30 days.



Deckers Outdoor gained 19.6% in the past year. Its consensus estimate is pegged at $9.41, which has decreased 0.6% in the past month.



Liberty Globals’s share price decreased 3.9% in the past year.

