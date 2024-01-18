Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $10.28, reflecting a +1.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has dropped by 12.86% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.2 billion, showing a 7.31% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.32% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

