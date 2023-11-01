Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $10.08, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a loss of 3.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 147.06%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.97 billion, indicating a 1.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.13 per share and a revenue of $41.86 billion, representing changes of -345.65% and +23.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% lower. Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.