Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Renews Comedy Series Bookie on Max

Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD proprietary streaming platform, Max, is keeping no stone unturned to expand its portfolio of content.



Max is an improved version of WBD's HBO Max that includes all HBO Max content as well as real-world shows from various genres.



In the past three months, Warner Bros. Discovery’s shares have returned 6.4% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 9.6% rise.



Max is the home of HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a diverse selection of kid’s content and best-in-class programming in food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries, and more.

Recently, WBD announced that Max’s original comedy series, BOOKIE, has been renewed for a second season, after the season one finale debuted on Dec 21, 2023.



The second season of BOOKIE will star Sebastian Maniscalco and will be produced by Warner Bros. Television.



With these efforts, WBD’s Max strives to provide customers with a variety of streaming content in the near term.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Near-Term Growth Prospects Bright

This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is riding on a strong portfolio of content, which is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $41.28 billion, indicating growth of 22.1% year over year.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by 2 cents over the past 30 days to 1 cent per share.



As part of expanding its portfolio of premium content, the company plans to launch new seasons of The Last of Us, Euphoria, White Lotus and more.



WBD also aims to launch Max in Latin America, the Nordics, Iberia, the Netherlands, Central and Eastern Europe, France, and Belgium. This is expected to strengthen the company’s footprint in the global streaming market in the upcoming quarters.



Apart from a strong portfolio of content, WBD’s Max is riding on the popularity of several streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV and more.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upcoming Comedy Lineup to Fend Off Competitors

Warner Bros. Discovery, through its several streaming platforms, is set to launch a pipeline of comedy content, which includes CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Mr Bean: The Animated Series and others that are expected to give tough competition to contenders like Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Disney has plans to unveil several comedy content including Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, Moana and many more soon.



Netflix is scheduled to launch a bundle of comedy content like The Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter and others as part of its upcoming event, Netflix Is a Joke Fest.



Apart from Disney and Netflix, Amazon AMZN is another notable player in the streaming industry. Amazon is set to launch several content on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Videos, including Role Play, Kevin James: Irregardless and more.



WBD continues to invest in providing premium content on its platform for its huge portfolio of viewers. The upcoming strong pipeline of content on the company’s streaming platforms, HBO, Max, CNN Max, is expected to increase customer retention in the near term.

