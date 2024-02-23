Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reported revenue of $10.28 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.16, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -45.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total DTC Subscribers : 97,700 thousand versus 95,262.5 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 97,700 thousand versus 95,262.5 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total : $2.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion.

: $2.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total : $5.04 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $5.04 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total : $3.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion.

: $3.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations : -$458 million versus -$754.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$458 million versus -$754.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other : $321 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.31 million.

: $321 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.31 million. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content : $2.96 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.96 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution : $4.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.92 billion.

: $4.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.92 billion. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising : $2.09 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.09 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other : $5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.34 million.

: $5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.34 million. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution : $2.17 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.17 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $1.95 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.