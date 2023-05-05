Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Ad Sales Rise

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 44 cents per share. The company had reported earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 21 cents per share for the reported quarter.



Revenues increased 238.7% year over year to $10.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

Top-Line Details

Advertising revenues increased 55.7% year over year to $2.29 billion. Distribution revenues increased 281.9% year over year to $5.16 billion. Content revenues increased from $323 million reported in the year-ago quarter to $2.95 billion. Other revenues were $285 million compared with $8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Studios (30% of revenues) reported revenues of $3.2 billion, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 7% ex-FX from the prior-year quarter on a pro forma combined basis.



Within the segment, content revenues decreased 8% ex-FX to $3.02 billion as higher games revenues from the release of Hogwarts Legacy were more than offset by lower TV licensing, theatrical film rental and to a lesser extent, home entertainment revenues.



Networks (52.2% of revenues) revenues decreased 11.9% on a year-over-year basis to $5.58 billion. Advertising revenues decreased 14% ex-FX due to audience declines in domestic general entertainment and news networks and soft advertising markets mainly in the Unites States and to a lesser extent, certain international markets.



The broadcast of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Europe negatively impacted the year-over-year growth rate in the quarter by approximately 100 basis points. The decline was partially offset by higher domestic sports advertising due to the NCAA March Madness tournament.



Within the segment, content revenues decreased 51% ex-FX, primarily because of the sublicensing of Olympic sports rights to European broadcast networks in 2022.



Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenues (22.9% of revenues) decreased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter to $2.45 billion. Global DTC average revenue per unit was $7.48.



WBD ended first-quarter 2023 with 97.6 million global DTC subscribers compared with 96.1 million subscribers in the previous quarter.



The launch of Hogwarts Legacy was the largest release of all time for Warner Bros. Games and the best-selling game year to date with over $1 billion in retail sales.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 129.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $2.38 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 154.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $2.61 billion.



Cash used in operating activities was $631 million, which included $836 million of semi-annual interest payments largely attributable to merger-related debt.



The company reported an operating loss of $557 million against an operating income of $353 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash & cash equivalents were $2.59 billion compared with $3.73 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are BuzzFeed BZFD, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG and PlayAGS AGS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both BuzzFeed and Bragg Gaming Group Inc. are scheduled to report quarterly results on May 9. PlayAGS is set to release its quarterly report on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZFD’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRAG’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS’ first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a loss of 8 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.