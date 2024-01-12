Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $10.65, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The the stock of operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet has fallen by 15.61% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.22 billion, down 7.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.54% higher. As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 214, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

