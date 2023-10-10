Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $10.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 94.12% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.09 billion, indicating a 2.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.91 per share and a revenue of $41.91 billion, signifying shifts of -297.83% and +23.94%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

