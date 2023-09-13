Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $11.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 15.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 123.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.08 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $41.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -313.04% and +24.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.64% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

