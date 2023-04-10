Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $15.40, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 5.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.67 billion, up 237.75% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $43.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +206.52% and +29.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.91% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Warner Bros. Discovery has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.91, which means Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that WBD has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

