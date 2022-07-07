Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $14.52, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 14.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 98.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.65 billion, up 280.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $41.84 billion, which would represent changes of -6.21% and +243.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Warner Bros. Discovery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.7.

We can also see that WBD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

