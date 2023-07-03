Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Launches Campaign to Empower Girls

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced a partnership with Mattel MAT to launch a global girls’ empowerment initiative ahead of the Jul 21 release of the Barbie movie.



The multi-faceted campaign, benefiting worldwide humanitarian organization Save the Children, will help girls around the world receive the learning resources and support they need to make their dreams a reality.



The campaign bolsters Mattel’s decades-long work with Save the Children, including the Barbie Dream Gap Project which started in 2018.



Initiatives related to the campaign include an in-show integration on HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, consumer activations through brand partnership and a Charity Buzz auction which features tickets to the Los Angeles and London premieres of the movie, among other exciting items.



Additionally, stars of the Barbie movie, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell, filmed a text-to-donate message that encourages viewers to text Barbie to 707070 and join WBD in supporting the work of Save the Children.



The campaign is led by Warner Bros. Discovery’s social impact solutions team, which leverages its brands and franchises to engage viewers, advertisers and business partners on key social issues.



In the United States, the partnership will support Save the Children’s early education, summer and after school programming to ensure children and their families have the resources and support needed to reach their goals. Internationally, it will support Save the Children’s girls’ empowerment programming by providing services across education, health, justice and child protection sectors.

Focus on Advertising Sales to Boost Top Line

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s focus is to provide best features to its advertisers to boost top line in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In first-quarter 2023, WBD’s advertising revenues increased 55.7% year over year to $2.29 billion.



Last month, the company announced its six-second pre-roll ad product, a consumer-focused offering that has been in-market generating success for partners across WBD digital properties, including Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.



In line with all of Warner Bros. Discovery advertising offerings, six-second pre-roll ads can extend clients’ reach across the larger portfolio using YouTube and Twitter. The offering is optimized for social assets and allows Bleacher Report to build off the success of its branded content offerings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the second quarter of 2023 is pegged at $10.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.75%.



Warner Bros. Discovery faces stiff competition from streaming giants like Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX. Netflix has been focused on expanding its content with shows of different genres and languages. Netflix is set to launch Korean show Doona! (premiering in the fourth quarter of 2023) and the Swedish drama thriller A Day and a Half on Sep 1.



A strong lineup of upcoming movies, including Star Wars: Ahsoka, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Elemental and Haunted Mansion, bodes well for Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.

