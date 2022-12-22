Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Issues January Slate for Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD recently announced the new and exclusive Discovery+ January 2023 premieres, including January 6th, Prisoner of the Prophet and additional exclusive programming, such as Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Deadly Influencer and more.



Recently, Discovery+ unveiled a trailer for its upcoming documentary January 6th, which will take viewers inside that momentous day when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.



The documentary directed by Gédéon and Jules Naudet aims to tell “the definitive story of the siege of the Capitol” by combining footage of the insurrection and interviews with many who saw it unfold before their eyes, including Representatives Cheney, Susan Wild, Adam Kinzinger and Jamie Raskin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, law enforcement officers who came under attack that day and others. The film will premiere on the discovery+ streaming platform on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023, the eve of the second anniversary of the insurrection.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

Discovery+ Creates Bright Prospects for WBD in 2023

Discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals, including lifestyle and relationships, home and food, true crime, paranormal, adventure and natural history, as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries.



In the United States, Discovery+ offers more than 55,000 episodes all in one place with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.



Warner Bros. saw streaming subscriptions rise to nearly 95 million combined with global customers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ in third-quarter fiscal 2022.



Discovery+ recently launched offline downloads in the United States for discovery+ (Ad-Free) customers only on iOS, Android, and FireTablet, making it easier for users to continue watching fan favorite shows like House of Hammer, Fixer Upper and 90 Day Fiancé, while traveling, commuting, or in an area without Internet connection.



With more than 58,000 episodes available for download, there is no limit on the amount of content users can download as long as free space is available on their devices.



However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is set to face significant competition from Netflix NFLX and Disney DIS while both are set to release their ad-tier subscription tiers in their attempt to boost declining subscriber growth and attract ad revenues.



Netflix added 2.41 million new paid subscribers in third-quarter fiscal 2022 and expects to add 4.5 million paid members in the next quarter with a 6% year-over-year increase in its average revenue per member.



Disney reported a total of 164.2 million Disney+ global subscribers in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, an increase of 12 million subscriber from the previous quarter.



However, high inflation, rising interest rates, high capital costs, a soaring U.S. dollar and an anticipated recession encouraged advertisers to pull ad budgets, which is expected to impact top-line growth of these streaming companies in the near term.



Paramount Global’s PARA CEO Robert Bakish gave a bleak near-took outlook, suggesting that ad revenues are expected to decline by a larger percentage in the fiscal fourth quarter, following a 2% decline in third-quarter fiscal 2022.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.