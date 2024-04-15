Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $8.36, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 2.34% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 9, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying a 227.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.22 billion, indicating a 4.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $41.43 billion, indicating changes of +72.66% and +0.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.08% decrease. Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

