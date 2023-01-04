Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Honors Elvis Presley's Birthday

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD recently announced that Warner Bros. Pictures is taking initiatives to celebrate the 88th birthday of Elvis Presley, who was a renowned American singer and was widely known as the King of Rock and Roll.



For this, it has collaborated with Graceland, Memphis, which was home to the late singer. Together they have scheduled a series of events at the mansion from Jan 5 to Jan 9 to commemorate the music and memories of Elvis Presley.



The festivities include Elvis Movie Marathon, Club Elvis Hawaiian Style dinner and dancing, Elvis Birthday Pops Concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and more.



On Jan 8, Warner Bros. Pictures will also unveil the journey of making and producing Elvis and will celebrate the movie’s wide success globally as it achieved $286 million at the box office.



Graceland has been one of the very popular tourist sites, welcoming around 500K visitors each year to explore the 200K square foot property and encounter mesmerizing experiences featuring legendary costumes, artifacts and personal mementos from Elvis and his family. In addition, the events that have been planned could draw even more fans to visit the mansion and boost ticket sales.



Besides this, people can also be a part of this celebration from their homes as Elvis has been made available on HBO and HBO Max, which is the streaming platform of Warner Bros. Discovery. A 30-minute special show Elvis, Just A Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen will also be released on HBO Max. These exciting content could strengthen HBO’s portfolio and Elvis fans to its user base.

Warner Bros. Pictures to See a Better 2023 After a Slowdown in 2022

Warner Bros. Pictures didn’t witness a strong slate of releases in 2022. Its most successful movie was Batman, which made $770 million worldwide at the box office. The lack of content could be attributed to the company’s recent merger of Warner Media and Discovery which cost it a lot of money and time to restructure the business.



Due to this, Warner Bros. Pictures also cancelled some of its big releases like the new Batgirl movie, Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2. This has disappointed fans as they have been looking forward to these movies.



The impact of this has been seen in the share price of Warner Bros. Discovery, which declined 64% over the past one year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which fell 34.1%.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

This has given a huge opportunity to its competitors like Paramount PARA, which has been driving viewers towards itself with highly successful movies like Avatar: The Way of Water, which has collected $1.4 billion worldwide to date.



However, Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking efforts to improve its theatrical slate of movies and win back its fans. It has announced the release of movies like Barbie (Jul 21), The Nun 2 (Sep 8) and Joker: Folie à Deux (Oct 4).



These movies could help the company to bolster revenues and reduce its high debts.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Liberty Media FWONK and Liberty Global LBTYA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Liberty Media’s share price decreased 5.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 10 cents, which has moved up by 42% over the past 30 days.



The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises are down 39.6% year over year. The earnings estimate is pegged at a loss of 134 cents, which has been constant over the past 30 days





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.