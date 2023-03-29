Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $14.66, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 7.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 53.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.67 billion, up 237.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $43.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +206.52% and +29.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.63% higher within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.9.

Meanwhile, WBD's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

