Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $14.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 6.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 76.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.67 billion, up 237.75% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $43.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +141.3% and +29.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.05% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Warner Bros. Discovery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.71.

It is also worth noting that WBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

