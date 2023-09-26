Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $10.69, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 16.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 94.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.09 billion, up 2.75% from the prior-year quarter.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.88 per share and revenue of $41.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -291.3% and +24.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.78% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.