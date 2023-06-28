Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $12.46, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 8.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 236.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.6 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $43.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -265.22% and +27.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 28.45% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

