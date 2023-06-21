Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $12.37, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 4.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 236.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 7.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $43.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -265.22% and +27.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 67.53% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

