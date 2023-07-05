Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $12.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 7.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, down 245.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.55 billion, up 7.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion, which would represent changes of -265.22% and +27.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.45% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

