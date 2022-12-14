Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Brings in Jason Momoa & John Cena

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced that it onboarded John Cena & Jason Momoa for its upcoming comedy action movie, Killer Vacation.



Both John Cena and Jason Momoa are renowned action stars, and have received much love and support from the audience. This can be estimated from Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, which made $1.1 billion worldwide, making the film the highest global-grossing Warners-DC title ever and John Cena’s Peacemaker on HBO Max, which was 69.5 times more in demand than the average series, per Business Insider.



The company is looking for such talents for its films to gain traction and help aid its top line. The co-actors have already found chemistry on the sets of their upcoming movie, Fast & Furious, and it is expected that the power-packed performances of these stars in Killer Vacation will appeal to the audience and break the box office records.

How is Warner Bros. Discovery Transforming Itself?

Ever since the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery has been making amendments to its leadership and movie structure.



It recently laid off several executives to reorganize its managing hierarchy to better understand its combined business and enhance management. The Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences division also integrated the global leadership for its consumer products business in Canada and the United States into one North American team, along with major international regions being managed together.



This move formalizes the integration between Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Discovery Consumer Products, which will extend Warner Bros. Discover’s portfolio of brands and franchises, hence, offering customers a wide range of products of their favorite superstar.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products also collaborated with Cartamundi, a Belgium playing cards and board game manufacturer, last month. Together, they launched new DC hybrid NFT trading cards that allow fans to collect all-new designs from DC's comic book history, including characters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. This further brings excitement in young players, who are highly enthusiastic about NFT cards, and draws their attention.

Along with this, the company is shifting focus away from shared-universe films toward its commercially successful stand-alone films. For this, it canceled projects like the new Batgirl movie, Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2, while The Batman universe and Joker: Folie a Deux are moving forward.



The company is awaiting the solid releases for the next year, which includes Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Mar 17), The Flash (Jun 16) and Aquaman (Dec 25). These movies are expected to gain significant appreciation from viewers and bolster the company’s revenues.

Warner Bros. Discovery to Face Competition Ahead?

Warner Bros. Discovery has been working hard on its content creation to please existing viewers and get new ones. However, there are many competitors like Walt Disney DIS, Lionsgate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) and Paramount PARA that the company has to face in the entertainment market.



Disney’s upcoming movie Avatar is one of the most awaited and the most discussed films now. Releasing on Dec 16, the movie is expected to give a huge boost to Disney’s top line.



Lionsgate Entertainment has a strong slate of movies lined up for the next year, which include Plane, Shortcut Wedding, Jesus Revolution and John Wick: Chapter 4.



Paramount Pictures awaits the release of Babylon, Scream VI, Transformers: Rise of Beasts, Mission Impossible and more, which are likely to gain traction from audience.



Shares of WBD, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have lost 53.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 33% fall. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

