Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $10.37, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.23%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a loss of 12.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 8, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 105.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.02 billion, up 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and a revenue of $41.91 billion, representing changes of -302.17% and +23.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.74% higher within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)

