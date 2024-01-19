Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $10.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.2 billion, down 7.31% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.32% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.