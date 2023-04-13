Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Announces Streaming Service MAX

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD introduces MAX, an enhanced streaming service, which will release in May 2023 in the United States. It would include HBO originals, Max Originals and Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expanded library for kids.



It will also include best-in-class programming across home, lifestyle, food, reality and documentaries from brands like TLC, ID, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel and many more. Max will offer a differentiated experience from other streamers by perfectly combining unrivalled breadth and superior quality with leading franchises and immersive product experience.

Max will offer three different options. Max Ad-Lite, priced at $9.99 per month, will offer two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads and 5.1 surround sound quality. Max Ad Free, available for $15.99 per month, will include two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads and 5.1 surround sound quality. Max Ultimate Ad Free, priced at $19.99 per month, will provide four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound quality.



HBO Max’s existing subscribers will be able to access MAX at the same rate as their HBO Max connection. Subscribers will also have access to their current plan features for six months after the launch. Existing subscriber’s settings, profiles, Continue Watching, watch history and My List items will also be migrated to the new Max service.

Max’s Focus on Content to Boost the Top Line

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is looking to offer quality content with Max, which would also boost its top line.



Shares of WBD have declined 45.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 15.2% in the same period.



Max will bring Discovery+’s entertainment content and HBO Max’s premium content together to create an immersive experience for all ages. Max will regularly add fresh content to its platform with an average of 40 new seasons and titles every month.



Max will have to compete with established players like Disney DIS, Netflix NFLX and Amazon.com’s AMZN Prime.



Disney makes more sci-fi and superhero movies targeting kids and young adults with its content. Netflix makes more original movies and focuses on a larger audience. Netflix mainly targets young adults but the older customers also become a strong audience for its strong content. Amazon Prime appeals to audience aged between 18 and 34. They follow the content strategy of creating quality content in quantity.



Upcoming projects of Max are Harry Potter series, The Big Bang Theory and The Penguin, which would give tough competition to Netflix’s Extraction 2, You: Season 4 and Still Time. Amazon’s upcoming projects are The Boys, DOM and Citadel while Disney’s forthcoming series are Star Wars: Visions, Loki Season 2 and Ironheart.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD in 2023 is pegged at a profit of $1.18 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 156.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the first quarter of 2023 is pegged at $10.72 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 239.22%.



