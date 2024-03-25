Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ending at $8.46, denoting a +0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.27%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has dropped by 1.97% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 227.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.23 billion, indicating a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $41.47 billion, which would represent changes of +73.44% and +0.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 21.44% downward. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

