Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly revenue falls

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.O reported an 8% drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by cuts in advertising budgets at businesses struggling to cope with decades-high inflation.

Revenue was $9.82 billion for the third quarter ended Sept.30. Analysts on average expected revenue to come in at $10.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

