Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global In Merger Talks : Reports

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) and Paramount Global (PARA) have held talks about a potential merger of the two media companies. The talks are preliminary and may not lead to an agreement, according to the several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The reports said that a merger between the two significant media firms would probably encounter thorough examination from federal regulators, who have scrutinized numerous consolidations.

WBD closed Wednesday's regular trading at $11.66 down $0.70 or 5.66%. In the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $0.03 or 0.26%.

